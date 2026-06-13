U.S. not to allow illegal shipments of Iranian oil - Secretary of State

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. The American side will not tolerate the illegal transportation of Iranian oil and attempts to break the naval blockade of Iran, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said during a telephone conversation with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

The parties reportedly discussed recent events in the Strait of Hormuz.

"The Secretary of State stressed that all merchant vessels must immediately obey the orders of the American military, which is committed to maintaining peace and security in the Strait," the State Department said in a statement.

Marco Rubio also stated that violation of the American blockade and illegal transportation of Iranian oil are unacceptable.