Iran says memorandum with U.S. could be signed in coming days

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. A memorandum on conflict resolution with the United States may be signed in the coming days, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ismail Baghaei said.

"This could happen in the coming days. However, due to the indecision of the other side, any comments regarding this process should be treated with caution," Bagai said.

On June 13, Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif announced that the memorandum would be finalized within the next 24 hours. He said the document would be signed electronically.

The Pakistani Prime Minister also wrote on social media that talks on a final settlement of the conflict are scheduled for next week.

According to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, the Iranian-American agreement is planned to be concluded in two stages: first, a 14-point memorandum will be signed, and then negotiations will be held within 60 days to finally resolve the conflict.

He added that the second stage is planned to include discussions regarding Iran's nuclear program and the lifting of sanctions against the country.