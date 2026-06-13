Azerbaijan and Cambodia highlight positive political dialogue (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. Speaker of Azerbaijan`s Parliament Sahiba Gafarova and Member of the Standing Committee of the Central Committee of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) and Deputy Speaker of the Senate of Cambodia Thun Vathana highlighted positive political dialogue between the countries.

This was announced by the press service of the Azerbaijani Parliament following a meeting between Gafarova and Vathana.

According to the information, during the meeting, the sides emphasized that despite the geographical distance, Azerbaijan and Cambodia are friendly countries, and that the positive political dialogue between the countries creates good opportunities for further expansion of cooperation across many areas.

"The two hailed the mutual support of Azerbaijan and Cambodia within the UN, the Non-Aligned Movement and other international organizations, as well as the fruitful cooperation between the parties," the information says.

In the course of the conversation, the role of parliaments in deepening relations between the two countries was pointed out.

Recalling her official visit to Cambodia and her meetings with the Prime Minister, the Speakers of the National Assembly and the Senate, Gafarova also emphasized the importance of the memorandum of understanding signed between the Azerbaijani Parliament and the National Assembly of Cambodia.

Moreover, the importance of reciprocal visits of MPs and the participation of representatives from both sides in events organized in Azerbaijan and Cambodia was highlighted. The speaker stressed the significance of cooperation within international parliamentary organizations, in particular, in the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network, as well as in the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly.

The guest noted that his country attaches great importance to relations with Azerbaijan across many areas, including the parliaments ties. In this context, he pointed out the role of reciprocal visits, as well as the cooperation of friendship groups under both countries` parliaments.

During the meeting, it was emphasized that this visit is carried out within the international conference on "Regional Contribution to Global Security: Peacebuilding in the South Caucasus" to be held by the New Azerbaijan Party in Shusha, and the cooperation between the political parties of both countries was positively assessed.

Besides, the speaker underlined that the officials who will participate in the event will familiarize themselves with the huge construction work carried out in Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan. She informed the guest about the 30-year occupation and liberation of Azerbaijani lands.

The information added that during the conversation, an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest was held.