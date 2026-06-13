Second International Barbecue Festival begins in Shamakhi (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. On June 13, a barbecue festival began in the village of Meysari in Shamakhi.

The two-day festival was organized with the support of the Shamakhi District Executive Authority, the Nasimi Gardens complex, and the Abgora restaurant. Azersun Holding and Coca-Cola Azerbaijan provided the main sponsorship, and Azerbaijan Airlines, Premium Meat, and Baku Medical Plaza were also officially partnered.

Speaking at the opening, Shamakhi District Executive Authority Head Takhir Mamedov noted that renowned chefs representing various countries are participating in the festival. Their extensive experience, diverse culinary traditions, and exquisite dishes lend the event a special atmosphere and make it even more engaging. He noted that such festivals, in addition to providing guests with pleasant moments, once again demonstrate Shamakhi's hospitality.

Renowned Georgian chef Guram Bogdashvili noted in his speech that preserving traditions is always of great importance. He expressed his satisfaction with his visit to Azerbaijan, particularly Shamakhi, emphasizing that this was his first visit to the city and that it was a special moment for him.

The festival, aimed at developing cultural exchange and culinary tourism, features impressive barbecue shows and exquisite dishes from around the world.

As in the previous year, this year's International Barbecue Festival features chefs from around the world: Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, China, Denmark, France, Georgia, India, Italy, South Korea, Malaysia, Uzbekistan, Russia, Türkiye, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, and Japan.

The chefs represented at the festival have many years of culinary experience. Over the years, they have worked in renowned restaurants across various countries, participated in numerous major festivals, and received numerous awards.

The culinary zones throughout the festival grounds feature entertaining competitions, while the restaurant pavilions offer the opportunity to better understand the cuisines of different cultures, enhance communication among participants, and sample a variety of dishes.

Both days of the festival, which brought together flavors, friendly conversation, and outdoor entertainment, were packed with exciting events.

The first day of the culinary festival, which coincided with the weekend, began with a chefs' procession onto the festival grounds. Participating chefs and festival guests greeted the audience with a special parade, creating a truly culinary atmosphere on the site.

International barbecue masters and local kebab masters competed in the "Duel of Barbecue and Mangal." This "battle of flavors" became one of the festival's most exciting spectacles. Chefs showcased a variety of flavors using their signature recipes and culinary techniques, and spectators witnessed this captivating culinary competition.

A culinary competition also took place between culinary enthusiasts and professional chefs. The dishes prepared were judged by professional judges, and a winner of the day was determined.

A musical program was held in the evening.

The festival will continue on June 14.

The second day of the festival will also be memorable for its delicious treats and entertainment. During the "Steak Show," chefs will prepare steaks using their unique techniques. During the presentation, they will share their culinary secrets, cooking techniques, and special tips with the audience. The musical program on this day will make the festival even more vibrant.

Thus, for two days, the village of Meisari will become a place where exquisite cuisine and sincere communication will come together.