Uzbekistan eyes stronger economic ties with Egypt

Photo: the telegram channel of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. Uzbekistan and Egypt discussed ways to strengthen their comprehensive partnership and expand cooperation across a range of sectors.

This was reflected in the statement posted by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan, Baxtiyor Saidov following a meeting between Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov and Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Kamal Madbouly.

During the meeting, Saidov conveyed greetings and best wishes from Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

The sides reviewed key issues related to the further development of the comprehensive partnership between Uzbekistan and Egypt and discussed opportunities to expand cooperation in trade, investment, industry, transport and logistics.

"Special attention was devoted to elevating trade, economic, and investment cooperation to a new level, expanding industrial collaboration, developing transport and logistics connectivity, and implementing joint projects," Saidov said.

The officials also exchanged views on strengthening cooperation in the cultural, humanitarian, educational and religious spheres, with the aim of further deepening ties between the two countries.

The meeting additionally covered regional and international issues. Uzbekistan expressed support for Egypt's efforts to promote peace and stability in the Middle East and emphasized the importance of resolving conflicts through political and diplomatic means.

"Uzbekistan highly appreciates Egypt's efforts to promote peace and stability in the Middle East and its commitment to resolving conflicts through political and diplomatic means," Saidov said.