Uzbekistan sees strong activity in escrow-based transactions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14. A total of 69,778 purchase and sale agreements for real estate and vehicles were processed or remained in progress through escrow accounts in Uzbekistan from April 1 through June 4.

The data obtained by Trend from the country's Central Bank indicates that 40,545 transactions involved motor vehicles, while 29,233 were related to real estate purchases and sales.

During the reporting period, 67,276 contracts were fully processed, while 2,502 remained in progress.

By region, the highest activity was recorded in Tashkent city, with 19,747 transactions, followed by Fergana region with 6,765 and Samarkand region with 6,102 agreements.

According to the information, the escrow mechanism enhances the security, transparency, and reliability of financial settlements in property and vehicle transactions by ensuring that funds are transferred only after contractual obligations are fulfilled.

The system is part of broader efforts to modernize transaction procedures and strengthen trust in real estate and vehicle sales across Uzbekistan.