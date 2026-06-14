Assistant to Azerbaijani President meets with Armenian Secretary of Security Council

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14. On June 14, a working meeting was held in Dilijan, Armenia between Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Armen Grigoryan, Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Armenia.

During the meeting, the sides discussed a range of matters related to the peace agenda between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The importance of sustained bilateral dialogue was underscored in the context of efforts aimed at promoting lasting peace and stability in the region.

The parties also exchanged views on confidence-building measures between the civil societies of the two countries.

Armen Grigoryan and Hikmet Hajiyev decided to maintain working-level contacts confirming that the next meeting will take place in Azerbaijan.