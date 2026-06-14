Kyrgyzstan reveals coal production plans for Kara-Keche deposit

Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14. Coal production at Kyrgyzstan’s Kara-Keche deposit is projected to reach 1.62 million tons by 2026, the country's Energy Ministry says.

The projection was announced during a working visit by Deputy Energy Minister Nasipbek Kerimov and Kyrgyzkomur OJSC Director General Rustambek Sadyraliyev to the Kara-Keche deposit and the Agulak section of the Min-Kush deposit.

According to the ministry, 700,000 tons of coal are earmarked for thermal power plants, another 700,000 tons for households, and 200,000 tons for budget-funded and social institutions.

During the visit, officials also assessed preparations for the 2026/2027 heating season. The ministry noted that overburden operations are largely proceeding according to plan, although heavy rainfall in May slightly slowed the pace of work.

Following the inspection, relevant entities were instructed to ensure timely coal extraction, deliveries, and stockpiling to support a stable heating season.

Meanwhile, Kyrgyzstan’s state coal company Kyrgyzkomur can store up to 40,000 tons of coal at its Balykchy branch, which serves as a key logistics hub for supplying fuel to Bishkek’s thermal power plant and the population during the heating season.