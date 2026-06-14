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Azerbaijani chess player wins tournament in Uzbekistan

Society Materials 14 June 2026 22:24 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani chess player wins tournament in Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14. The traditional international chess tournament UzChess Cup, taking place in Uzbekistan, is drawing to a close.

On the eve of the final round, the winner of the "Challenge" category was announced. Azerbaijani champion Muhammad Muradli, who scored the maximum points in seven rounds, secured first place. M. Muradly, who scored 7 points, will face Uzbek chess player Jahongir Vakhidov in the final round tomorrow.

Regardless of the result, Muhammad Muradli will retain first place in the competition.

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