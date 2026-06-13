First day of International Barbecue Festival in Shamakhi (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. On June 13, a barbecue festival began in the village of Meysari in Shamakhi.

The two-day festival was organized with the support of the Shamakhi District Executive Authority, the Nasimi Gardens complex, and the Abgora restaurant. Azersun Holding and Coca-Cola Azerbaijan provided the main sponsorship, and Azerbaijan Airlines, Premium Meat, and Baku Medical Plaza were also officially partnered.

The festival will feature chefs from nearly 20 countries. These professionals have years of culinary experience, having worked in renowned restaurants around the world. Over the years, they have participated in numerous major festivals and received numerous awards.

The culinary zones throughout the festival grounds feature entertaining competitions, while the restaurant pavilions offer the opportunity to better understand the cuisines of different cultures, enhance communication among participants, and sample a variety of dishes.

The festival will continue on June 14.

The second day of the festival will also be memorable for its delicious treats and entertainment. During the "Steak Show," chefs will prepare steaks using their unique techniques. During the presentation, they will share their culinary secrets, cooking techniques, and special tips with the audience. The musical program on this day will make the festival even more vibrant.