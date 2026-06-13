Flora Kerimova thanks First VP Mehriban Aliyeva for her special attention to her treatment (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. People's Artist of Azerbaijan Flora Kerimova thanked First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for her special attention to her treatment, F. Kerimova's relatives told Trend.

The People's Artist has been hospitalized due to health problems, and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva has taken Flora Kerimova's treatment under her control.

In addition, F. Kerimova was visited by Anar Alakbarov, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. He was told about the progress of the People's Artist's treatment.