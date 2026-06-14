Iran's Security Council decides to continue negotiations with U.S. - Pezeshkian

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14. Iran's Supreme National Security Council has decided to continue negotiations with the United States to resolve the conflict, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said, the presidential press service reports.

Pezeshkian noted that former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's previous statements about the inadmissibility of negotiations with Washington are currently being actively disseminated in the media. However, the president said he personally discussed this issue with Khamenei, who then approved the holding and continued continuation of negotiations under favorable conditions for Iran.

Furthermore, Pezeshkian emphasized that, despite recent events in the region, Tehran has managed to maintain and strengthen good-neighborly relations with neighboring states.