Iran’s renewable energy sector hits new milestone

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. Iran’s renewable energy capacity has expanded by 139 megawatts, Jafar Mohammadnejad Sigarudi, Deputy Chairman of Iran’s Organization for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency, said.

He made the announcement during an event commemorating the commissioning of a solar power plant in the Ardestan district, located in the central province of Isfahan. The ceremony was attended by Iran’s Minister of Energy, Abbas Aliabadi, along with other senior officials.

According to Mohammadnejad, Iran’s current renewable energy capacity exceeds 5,200 megawatts, representing a fourfold increase compared with the capacity developed in previous years.

He further noted that a 117-megawatt solar power plant was inaugurated today at the Kaveh Methanol facility in Isfahan Province. In aggregate, solar power plants with a total capacity of 139 megawatts were integrated into the national power grid today.

The official indicated that by the conclusion of the current government’s term in August 2024, the country’s renewable energy capacity is projected to increase by 11,000 megawatts.

Meanwhile, the electricity generation capacity of solar power plants in Iran is anticipated to rise to 7,000 megawatts in the near future.