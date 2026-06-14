Tajikistan’s credit and financial organizations show steady lending activity

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14. Credit volumes of credit and financial organizations in Tajikistan increased during the first four months of 2026, supported by growth in national currency lending.

Credit investments of credit and financial organizations in national currency amounted to 20.84 billion somoni ($2.24 billion) at the end of January 2026.

The figure increased to 21.28 billion somoni ($2.29 billion) in February, 21.48 billion somoni ($2.31 billion) in March, and reached 22.02 billion somoni ($2.37 billion) by the end of April.

Compared with January, credit volumes of financial organizations increased by 1.18 billion somoni ($127 million), or 5.7%, by the end of April.

Monthly growth remained positive throughout the period. In February, lending increased by 445.6 million somoni ($48 million), or 2.1%, compared with January.

In March, credit volumes rose by 198.1 million somoni ($21.3 million), or 0.9%, compared with February. In April, lending increased by 537.3 million somoni ($57.8 million), or 2.5%, compared with March.

At the same time, total credit investments in national currency across Tajikistan’s banking system also showed growth.

The indicator increased from 20.91 billion somoni ($2.25 billion) in January to 21.36 billion somoni ($2.30 billion) in February, 21.56 billion somoni ($2.32 billion) in March, and 22.1 billion somoni ($2.38 billion) in April.

Overall, national currency credit investments in the banking system increased by 1.18 billion somoni ($127 million), or 5.6%, during the four-month period.

The data shows that credit and financial organizations remain the main contributors to the expansion of national currency lending in Tajikistan. The increase of more than 5% in four months indicates continued demand for financing and growing activity within the domestic credit market.

If this trend continues, expanding lending volumes could support business activity, investment projects and access to financing for companies and consumers. Growth in somoni-denominated lending may also strengthen the role of the national currency in domestic financial operations and reduce exposure to foreign currency risks.