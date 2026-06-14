Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14. The exchange rate of the manat against the U.S. dollar remained unchanged this week.
The information was published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan on June 13.
According to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), the weighted average exchange rate at the end of the week stood at 1.7000 manat.
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The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the U.S. dollar
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1 June
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1.7000
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8 June
|
1.7000
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2 June
|
1.7000
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9 June
|
1.7000
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3 June
|
1.7000
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10 June
|
1.7000
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4 June
|
1.7000
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11 June
|
1.7000
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5 June
|
1.7000
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12 June
|
1.7000
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Average weekly price
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1.7000
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Average weekly price
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1.7000
The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro rose by 0.0069 manat over the week. The weighted average exchange rate fell by 0.01342 manat compared to the previous week, standing at 1.96328 manat per euro.
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The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro.
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1 June
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1.9802
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8 June
|
1.9604
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2 June
|
1.9785
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9 June
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1.9627
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3 June
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1.9763
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10 June
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1.9628
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4 June
|
1.9737
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11 June
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1.9632
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5 June
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1.9747
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12 June
|
1.9673
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Average weekly price
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1.9767
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Average weekly price
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1.96328
This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles rose by 0.0529 manat. The weighted average exchange rate increased by 0.00142 manat compared to the previous week, reaching 2.34112 manat per 100 rubles.
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The official exchange rate for 100 Russian rubles
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1 June
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2.3836
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8 June
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2.3044
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2 June
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2.3681
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9 June
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2.3231
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3 June
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2.3214
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10 June
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2.3656
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4 June
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2.3076
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11 June
|
2.3552
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5 June
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2.3176
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12 June
|
2.3573
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Average weekly price
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2.3397
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Average weekly price
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2.34112
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira fell by 0.0001 manat this week. The weighted average exchange rate also fell by 0.00014 manat compared to the previous week, reaching 0.03686 manat.
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The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira
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1 June
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0.0370
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8 June
|
0.0369
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2 June
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0.0370
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9 June
|
0.0369
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3 June
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0.0370
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10 June
|
0.0369
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4 June
|
0.0370
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11 June
|
0.0368
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5 iyun
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0.0369
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12 June
|
0.0368
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Average weekly price
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0.0370
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Average weekly price
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0.03686