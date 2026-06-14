Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14. The exchange rate of the manat against the U.S. dollar remained unchanged this week.

The information was published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan on June 13.

According to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), the weighted average exchange rate at the end of the week stood at 1.7000 manat.

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the U.S. dollar 1 June 1.7000 8 June 1.7000 2 June 1.7000 9 June 1.7000 3 June 1.7000 10 June 1.7000 4 June 1.7000 11 June 1.7000 5 June 1.7000 12 June 1.7000 Average weekly price 1.7000 Average weekly price 1.7000

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro rose by 0.0069 manat over the week. The weighted average exchange rate fell by 0.01342 manat compared to the previous week, standing at 1.96328 manat per euro.

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro. 1 June 1.9802 8 June 1.9604 2 June 1.9785 9 June 1.9627 3 June 1.9763 10 June 1.9628 4 June 1.9737 11 June 1.9632 5 June 1.9747 12 June 1.9673 Average weekly price 1.9767 Average weekly price 1.96328

This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles rose by 0.0529 manat. The weighted average exchange rate increased by 0.00142 manat compared to the previous week, reaching 2.34112 manat per 100 rubles.

The official exchange rate for 100 Russian rubles 1 June 2.3836 8 June 2.3044 2 June 2.3681 9 June 2.3231 3 June 2.3214 10 June 2.3656 4 June 2.3076 11 June 2.3552 5 June 2.3176 12 June 2.3573 Average weekly price 2.3397 Average weekly price 2.34112

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira fell by 0.0001 manat this week. The weighted average exchange rate also fell by 0.00014 manat compared to the previous week, reaching 0.03686 manat.