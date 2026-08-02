U.S. suspended planned military strike on Iran pending deal - Trump

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 2. U.S. President Donald Trump has decided to forego a major strike on Iran in favor of a possible agreement with Tehran.

Donald Trump wrote about this on Truth Social.

"The U.S.A. is locked and loaded and ready to go against the Islamic Republic of Iran, at levels of Military Terror, Strength, and Power not seen since World War II. Despite this, we have just been asked by Iran, and other Middle Eastern Countries, to hold off any attack in that the perimeters of a deal has been agreed to," he wrote.

According to him, the deal provided for the immediate and complete opening of the Strait of Hormuz, as well as the elimination of the nuclear threat from Iran.

"This would include the Immediate, Complete, and Total OPENING OF THE HORMUZ STRAIT, and an end to Iran’s nuclear threat. Based on this request, I have agreed, for the future benefit of the WORLD and, likewise, the survival of a successful and prosperous Iran, to cancel the attack, subject to being able to rapidly make a DEAL. The Country of Israel joins me in this commitment. Get to work, everybody, and get it DONE," he added.