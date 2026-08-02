SOCAR reveals gas supply volume via SCP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 2. The South Caucasus Pipeline has transported 130.4 billion cubic meters of gas over the last five years, said SOCAR.

“Marking five years since the successful transfer of the South Caucasus Pipeline’s technical operatorship to SOCAR,” Azerbaijan’s state oil company said.

bp data shows that In the first quarter of 2026, the amount of operating expenditure for the South Caucasus Pipeline stood at around $21 million, up from $18 million in Q1 2025 (increase by 16.7 percent).

This is while the capital expenditure totaled $9 million versus $6 million in the first quarter of 2025, showing a 1,5-fold increase.

The SCP has been operational since late 2006, transporting Shah Deniz gas to Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye. The expanded section of the pipeline commenced commercial deliveries to Türkiye in June 2018 and to Europe in December 2020.

During the quarter, the daily average export throughput of the SCP was 63.5 million cubic metres of gas per day, as compared to 60.8 million cubic metres in the same period in 2025.

SCPC shareholders are: bp (29.99%), SGC (21.02%), LUKOIL (19.99%), TPAO (19.00%) and NICO (10.00%).