KMG reveals Petromidia refinery's H1 2026 production results

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 2. Petromidia refinery in Romania, majority-owned by KMG International (KMGI), processed 2.6 million tons of crude oil in the first half of 2026, KazMunayGas reported.

The refinery produced a total of 2.529 million tons of petroleum products during the reporting period, including 1.159 million tons of diesel fuel, 700,000 tons of gasoline, and 225,000 tons of Jet A1 aviation fuel.

Retail sales by KMGI's distribution companies increased by 7% year-on-year to 1.444 million tons, mainly driven by higher wholesale sales in Romania and Moldova. Sales of non-fuel products in Romania also rose by 6% to $26.1 million.

The company reported consolidated EBITDA of $203 million, up 40% compared to the first half of 2025, while net profit reached $87 million, compared to a net loss of $6 million a year earlier.

"As part of the development of its international trading business, KMGI has signed an agreement with Moldova's Public Property Agency to expand bilateral cooperation. The project will enable the company to enter Moldova's aviation fuel market, organize direct into-wing fuel supplies, and improve the efficiency of the regional logistics chain," the company said.

The company said the project's potential is supported by the rapid development of Chisinau International Airport, which recorded one of the fastest passenger traffic growth rates among European airports in 2025, with traffic increasing by 47%.

The latest financial and operational results come as Kazakhstan continues efforts to strengthen its position in regional energy logistics and diversify export routes.

Meanwhile, Deputy General Director for Commercial Affairs at KMG Kashagan B.V., Kuanysh Keskinbayev, told Trend that Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are actively working to optimize oil supply chains.

"We have a general agreement under which we operate. Under this agreement, we are constantly working to increase transit volumes. However, frankly speaking, the most important issue is the economics of the route. Because it's a very long, multimodal route, we are currently actively working to resolve this issue," Keskinbayev said.

KMG International, formerly known as Rompetrol Group N.V., is a global oil and gas company headquartered in Amsterdam. It operates primarily across Europe and Central Asia, with activities spanning oil refining, trading, petrochemical production, and retail fuel distribution.