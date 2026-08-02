Uzbekistan's market services sector posts 17% growth in 1H 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 2. The volume of market services provided in Uzbekistan reached 664.9 trillion soums (about $55.2 billion) in January–June 2026, increasing 16.9 percent compared with the same period last year.

The figures were released by Uzbekistan's National Statistics Committee.

According to the committee, trade services remained the largest segment of the market services sector, totaling 170 trillion soums (around $14.1 billion) during the first six months of the year.

Accommodation and food services ranked second at 115.2 trillion soums (approx. $9.5 billion), followed by financial services with 104.2 trillion soums (about $8.6 billion) and transport services at 103.9 trillion soums (around $8.6 billion).

The information and communications sector generated 51.9 trillion soums (approx. $4.3 billion) in market services, while education services reached 23.8 trillion soums (about $1.9 billion).

Services related to real estate totaled 16.2 trillion soums (around $1.3 billion), followed by personal services at 11.9 trillion soums (about $988.3 million) and healthcare services at 11.3 trillion soums (approx. $938.5 million).

Meanwhile, architectural, engineering, technical testing and analysis services amounted to 8.9 trillion soums (about $739.2 million), while computer and household goods repair services generated 7.8 trillion soums (approx. $647.8 million). Rental services reached 7.6 trillion soums (about $631.2 million), and other services accounted for 32.2 trillion soums (approx. $2.6 billion) during the reporting period.

According to Trend's analysis, Uzbekistan's services sector continued to outperform much of the broader economy in the first half of 2026, with market services expanding 16.9 percent year on year to 664.9 trillion soums (about $55.2 billion). The sector remains one of the country's main growth engines, supported by resilient domestic demand, rising business activity and ongoing economic diversification. Trade, accommodation and food services, financial services and transport together generated 493.3 trillion soums (about $40.9 billion), accounting for approximately 74 percent of total market services. Earlier data from the National Statistics Committee also showed that Tashkent remained the dominant services hub, generating more than 40 percent of the country's total service output in the first five months of the year, while regions including Navoi, Surkhandarya and Fergana recorded some of the fastest growth rates. The strong contribution of financial services (104.2 trillion soums) and information and communications services (51.9 trillion soums) further highlights the increasing role of digitalization and financial intermediation in Uzbekistan's structural economic transformation.