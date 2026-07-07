Uzbekistan’s service sector accelerates growth in early 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7. Uzbekistan’s service sector maintained strong momentum in the period from January through May 2026, with the total volume of market services reaching 533.1 trillion soms ($44.5 billion).

This data was reflected in the statement published by the National Statistics Committee of Uzbekistan.

According to the National Committee on Statistics, this represents a real growth of 16.5% compared to the same period last year.

''This is a notable acceleration from the 13.3% growth recorded in the period from January through May 2025, when the sector stood at 434.4 trillion soms (approximately $36.2 billion).

The figures suggest that the service economy remains one of the key growth drivers of Uzbekistan’s broader economic activity, supported by urban demand, business expansion, and rising household consumption,'' National Statistics says.

A significant concentration of services remains in Tashkent, which accounted for 41.1% of the national total, equivalent to 218.9 trillion soms (about $18.2 billion). The capital also posted a strong growth rate of 18.6%, underlining its dominant role as the country’s commercial and financial center.

Outside Tashkent, the largest service volumes were recorded in the Samarkand Region (38.4 trillion soms- $3.2 billion), Tashkent Region (36.2 trillion soms- $3 billion), and Fergana Region (34.8 trillion soms- $2.9 billion), reflecting strong regional diversification.

In terms of growth dynamics, the fastest expansion was seen in Navoi Region at 19.6%, followed by Surxondaryo Region (17.1%). This indicates increasing service activity beyond traditional economic hubs.

Per capita service consumption also rose sharply to 13.9 million soms (about $1 161), compared to 11.5 million soms (around $960) a year earlier, showing stronger purchasing power and broader access to services.

Small businesses played a crucial role, generating 296.4 trillion soms (approximately $24.7 billion), or 55.6% of all services. Their highest contribution was recorded in the Fergana Region (75.1%), highlighting the growing importance of entrepreneurship in regional economic development.

Overall, the data points to a broad-based and increasingly decentralized expansion of Uzbekistan’s service sector, although the heavy reliance on Tashkent continues to reflect structural imbalances in the economy.

According to Trend's analysis, Uzbekistan’s service sector continues to demonstrate strong resilience and broadening regional expansion, reinforcing its role as one of the country’s main economic growth engines. The acceleration of real growth from 13.3% in the period from January through May 2025 to 16.5% in the same period of 2026 signals rising domestic demand, improving business activity, and greater diversification of services across the economy. While Tashkent remains dominant, accounting for 41.1% of the total market volume, stronger performances in regions such as Navoi Region, Surxondaryo Region, and Fergana Region indicate a gradual decentralization of service-sector growth. The increase in per capita services to 13.9 million soms (about $1 161) further reflects improving consumer spending power and wider access to commercial services. At the same time, the fact that 55.6% of all services were generated by small businesses highlights the critical role of entrepreneurship in sustaining economic momentum. The figures also align with Uzbekistan’s broader macroeconomic trajectory, where services are becoming increasingly important in supporting GDP expansion, employment creation, and structural transformation as the country advances market-oriented reforms.