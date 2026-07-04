Uzbekistan, Japan's Marubeni discuss digital solutions for mining sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. Uzbekistan’s mining and geology sector is exploring new opportunities for cooperation with Japan’s Marubeni Corporation, with discussions focusing on digital technologies and innovation aimed at improving efficiency across the industry.

The development was announced by the Ministry of Mining Industry and Geology of Uzbekistan following a meeting between First Deputy Minister of Mining Industry and Geology of Uzbekistan F. Khamidova and a delegation from Marubeni Corporation led by Narita Teppei, General Manager of the company’s Nuclear Fuel Department.

During the meeting, representatives of Marubeni presented an overview of the company’s global operations and highlighted projects that have already been implemented in Uzbekistan. The Japanese delegation reaffirmed its interest in expanding cooperation with enterprises operating in the country’s mining sector, reflecting the company’s long-term commitment to the Uzbek market.

The discussions centered on the potential introduction of digital solutions designed to improve the efficiency of production processes, optimize resource management, and support the modernization of mining operations. The sides also exchanged views on the application of advanced technologies that could contribute to the sustainable development and competitiveness of Uzbekistan’s mining industry.

"Marubeni Corporation sees significant potential for expanding cooperation with Uzbekistan’s mining enterprises and remains committed to supporting the sector through innovative technologies and digital solutions," the company’s delegation said during the meeting.

The talks underscore Uzbekistan’s broader efforts to modernize its mining and geological industries by attracting international expertise, advanced technologies, and foreign investment. Digital transformation has become one of the government's priorities as it seeks to improve productivity, enhance operational efficiency, and strengthen the sector’s role in the country’s economic development.

Marubeni Corporation, one of Japan’s leading trading and investment companies, has been involved in various projects across Uzbekistan in sectors including energy, infrastructure, and industry. The latest discussions indicate that both sides are interested in broadening cooperation further, particularly in areas where technological innovation can help accelerate the modernization of mining operations and create new opportunities for sustainable industrial growth.