Türkiye interested in ensuring peace and security in region - Erdogan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. Türkiye stands in solidarity with brotherly countries, primarily Pakistan, in promoting peace, stability, and prosperity.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said about this during a joint press conference with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Istanbul.

The Turkish president said that Ankara continues its efforts to reduce tensions in the region and resolve conflicts through diplomatic means. According to him, Türkiye is committed to fostering a safe and peaceful environment for all peoples of the region, regardless of their ethnic or religious background.

Erdoğan also highly praised the agreements reached between the United States and Iran through Pakistan's mediation. He noted that thanks to Islamabad's mediation efforts, tensions in the region have significantly eased.

"The negotiations were conducted under extremely difficult circumstances. In this regard, I would like to once again congratulate Pakistan on its efforts to ensure the success of the dialogue," the Turkish president stressed.