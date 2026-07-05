Financial services lead growth of Uzbekistan's market services sector

Photo: The Analytical Center of the Association of Financiers of Kazakhstan (AFK)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5. Financial services recorded the fastest growth among Uzbekistan's market service sectors in January–May 2026, as the country's overall service industry continued to expand.

This was reflected in data from Uzbekistan's National Statistics Committee of Uzbekistan.

According to the committee, the volume of market services provided during the reporting period reached 533.1 trillion soms (about $44.4 billion)

Financial services posted the highest growth rate at 124.9 percent, followed by communication and information services (122.2 percent) and education services (121.0 percent).

Rental services increased by 117.6 percent, while real estate services grew by 117.5 percent. Architecture and engineering services expanded by 115.3 percent, and other services rose by 115.8 percent.

Meanwhile, healthcare services recorded growth of 114.7 percent, accommodation and food services increased by 114.1 percent, and trade services advanced by 114.0 percent.

Transport services grew by 113.3 percent, while computer and household goods repair services rose by 113.0 percent. Personal services posted an increase of 111.6 percent during the reporting period.

"The continued expansion across a broad range of service industries reflects the diversification of Uzbekistan's economy and growing domestic demand for both business and consumer services," the committee said.

According to Trend's analysis, the strong performance of financial services, which recorded the fastest growth among all market service categories at 124.9 percent, underscores the sector's expanding role in Uzbekistan's economy. The results build on earlier trends that saw financial services emerge as one of the country's largest service segments, driven by rising demand for banking, insurance, and other financial products. At the same time, robust growth in communication and information services, education, real estate, and healthcare points to increasingly diversified expansion across the service sector, supporting domestic consumption, digitalization, and broader economic modernization.