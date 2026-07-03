President Mirziyoyev, PM Kobakhidze sign strategic partnership declaration

Photo: The Press service of the President of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze signed a Declaration on Establishing Strategic Partnership Relations, marking a new phase in bilateral ties between the two countries.

This was reflected in the statement published by the press service of the Uzbek president.

The signing came at the conclusion of high-level talks held during Mirziyoyev’s state visit to Georgia, aimed at broadening cooperation across economic, political and humanitarian sectors.

In the presence of both delegations, the sides also exchanged a package of bilateral agreements and memorandums covering customs, digitalization, education, agriculture, tourism and environmental protection.

Among the key documents signed were an agreement on cooperation and administrative assistance in customs matters, an agreement on information and communication technologies and digitalization, and an agreement on cooperation in vocational and higher education, science and innovation.

The two governments also approved a cooperation program for 2026–2027, while their ministries of culture adopted a separate cooperation plan for 2027–2030.

Additional memorandums were signed between the finance ministries of Uzbekistan and Georgia, as well as in areas including electronic permit systems, agriculture, healthcare, environmental protection, labor migration, tourism, and nuclear and radiation safety.

A separate memorandum was also signed between Uzbekistan’s Bureau of Compulsory Enforcement under the Prosecutor General’s Office and Georgia’s National Bureau of Enforcement under the Ministry of Justice.

“The declaration on strategic partnership creates a strong foundation for expanding practical cooperation in key sectors and deepening long-term bilateral engagement,” the Uzbek side said following the signing ceremony.

According to Trend analysis, the broad scope of agreements reflects both countries’ intention to institutionalize cooperation beyond trade and transit, moving toward deeper sectoral integration. The strategic partnership framework could accelerate joint projects in digitalization, logistics, agriculture and human capital development while strengthening Georgia’s role as a gateway for Uzbekistan’s access to European markets.