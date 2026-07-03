Uzbekistan rail freight volumes rise 4.3% in 1Q2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. Uzbekistan’s rail network transported 28 million metric tons of freight during the first quarter of 2026, up 4.3% from the same period a year earlier.

This data was reflected in a statement by the National Statistics Committee of Uzbekistan.

The increase highlights continued growth in freight transportation across the country’s railway system, which remains a key component of Uzbekistan’s logistics and trade infrastructure.

Ore shipments accounted for the largest share of cargo volumes at 3.9 million tons, followed by petroleum products at 3.4 million tons and grain and milled grain products at 3.3 million tons.

Coal transportation reached 2.7 million tons during the January-March period, while shipments of ferrous metals totaled 1.8 million tons. Construction materials accounted for 1.5 million tons of freight.

Railways also transported 789,000 tons of chemical and mineral fertilizers, 710,900 tons of cement, and 631,000 tons of timber products.

Meanwhile, shipments of potatoes, vegetables and fruits amounted to 266,100 tons.

Other categories of cargo collectively accounted for 8.9 million tons of freight transported during the quarter.

The data underscores the continued importance of rail transport in supporting industrial production, agriculture and domestic trade across Uzbekistan.

Analysis

The 4.3% increase in rail freight volumes during the first quarter of 2026 signals continued expansion in Uzbekistan’s industrial and trade activity, as railways remain the backbone of bulk cargo transportation across the country. The growth comes amid ongoing efforts to strengthen logistics infrastructure and improve regional connectivity.

"The composition of freight traffic highlights the economy’s continued reliance on extractive industries and energy-related cargo. Ore shipments accounted for the largest share of transported goods at 3.9 million tons, while petroleum products and coal together exceeded 6 million tons, reflecting sustained demand from industrial enterprises and power generation facilities." the Trend's analysis said.

At the same time, the transportation of 3.3 million tons of grain and grain products underscores the importance of agriculture and food processing in Uzbekistan’s freight market. Significant volumes of fertilizers, cement and construction materials also point to continued activity in the agricultural and construction sectors, both of which have been key drivers of economic growth in recent years.

The first-quarter increase also follows a strong performance in 2025, when Uzbekistan's public mainline railways transported 107.9 million tons of freight, up 5.1% year-on-year. The consecutive growth recorded in both 2025 and early 2026 suggests that rail transport remains a key driver of industrial activity and trade connectivity in Uzbekistan. Rising cargo volumes across sectors such as mining, agriculture, energy and construction underscore the railway network's strategic role in supporting economic growth and regional logistics, according to Trend's analysis.

The increase in freight volumes may also reflect rising domestic trade flows and growing transit activity as Uzbekistan seeks to strengthen its role as a regional transport hub linking Central Asia with international markets. Continued investment in railway infrastructure and logistics corridors is likely to remain critical for sustaining this growth and supporting the country’s broader economic development objectives.