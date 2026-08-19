Azerbaijani journalists visit “Technopark” LLC in Tashkent (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 19. As part of their media tour to Uzbekistan, Azerbaijani media representatives visited “Technopark” Limited Liability Company (LLC) located in Tashkent.

The press tour is engaging 20 representatives of the leading media in Azerbaijan.

The participants include Editor-in-Chief of Trend News Agency Emin Aliyev.

Established in 2019, the enterprise comprises seven main production blocks, currently implementing 18 projects valued at $465 million, with an estimated production capacity of $1 billion.

“Technopark” LLC manufactures a wide range of products, including electronic gas meters, household and commercial refrigerators, industrial air conditioners and cooling systems, elevators and escalators, water pumps and pumping stations, press molds, panel radiators, metal structures, washing machines, copper pipe fittings.

The enterprise also produces sandwich panels, industrial hot-water boilers, solar collectors, water heaters, basalt stone thermal insulation materials, and golf carts.

Employing over 4,000 staff, “Technopark” LLC maintains collaborations with large international partners, including Pietro Fiorentini (Italy), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), and Ferroli (Italy).

Highlighting the company’s export capacity, Igor Em, an export specialist at "Technopark" LLC, mentioned that its products are currently sold in approximately 10 countries across the CIS and Europe.

The Azerbaijani journalists also familiarized themselves with the enterprise's production capacity, technological processes, and manufactured goods.