Kazakhstan tightens anti-terrorism measures for oil and gas facilities in Caspian Sea

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 19. Kazakhstan's Ministry of Energy has introduced additional anti-terrorism security measures for offshore oil and gas facilities in the Kazakh sector of the Caspian Sea.

According to Order No. 297, signed by the Minister of Energy Yerlan Akkenzhenov on August 6, 2026, amendments have been made to the regulations governing anti-terrorism protection of vulnerable oil and gas infrastructure.

"To strengthen anti-terrorism protection of facilities, oil and gas sector entities (owners, proprietors, managers or officials of the facilities) conducting subsurface operations in the Kazakh sector of the Caspian Sea shall provide a location near production facilities for the deployment of the forces and equipment of the Maritime Operational Headquarters for Combating Terrorism upon its request," the order says.

The new measures are aimed at strengthening the physical protection of critical offshore oil and gas infrastructure and improving the ability of relevant authorities to respond to potential security threats.

The move comes amid heightened security concerns surrounding regional oil infrastructure. Attacks and incidents affecting the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) infrastructure have increased, placing greater focus on the security of energy export routes.

The CPC is a major international oil transportation system linking Kazakhstan, Russia and global energy companies. Its 1,500-kilometer pipeline transports crude oil mainly from Kazakhstan's Tengiz, Karachaganak and Kashagan fields, as well as from Russian producers.

Around 80% of Kazakhstan's oil exports are transported through the CPC pipeline system, making the route a critical component of the country's energy export infrastructure.