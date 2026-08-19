Kyrgyzstan’s Transport Ministry reviews first-half 2026 performance

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 19. Kyrgyzstan’s Ministry of Transport and Communications held a board meeting to review its performance in the first half of 2026 and outline key priorities for the second half of the year.

The information was announced by Kyrgyzstan's Ministry of Transport and Communications.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Transport and Communications Talantbek Soltobaev, his deputies, members of the ministry’s board, and heads of subordinate institutions and enterprises.

During the meeting, officials reviewed work carried out in the road, railway, road transport and water transport sectors.

The ministry noted that asphalt paving works on roads across Kyrgyzstan continued at a high pace during the first half of the year. Construction and rehabilitation works are also continuing on roads leading to major tourist destinations.

In Chuy region, asphalt paving is underway on the Arashan-Chunkurchak road.

In Issyk-Kul region, work is being carried out on key tourist routes, including the Cholpon-Ata bypass, the road to the Kyrchyn pasture, as well as roads leading to Jyrgalan and resorts along the lake.

In Jalal-Abad region, roads leading to tourist destinations such as Sary-Chelek, Arslanbob, Kara-Alma, Kerben and Ala-Buka are being improved.

In Talas region, road works are underway on the Talas-Besh-Tash, Manas-Ordo and Chyngyz Aalamy routes.

Minister Talantbek Soltobaev said the Cabinet of Ministers had rated the ministry’s performance in the first half of 2026 as “excellent.”

At the end of the meeting, the performance of heads of subordinate institutions and enterprises was assessed. Warnings and disciplinary measures were issued to some officials whose performance did not meet expectations, while the possibility of reviewing the positions of certain managers was also raised.

The ministry’s leadership also issued instructions to ensure the timely and accurate implementation of assigned tasks, state strategic documents and citizens’ appeals submitted through written applications, social media and media outlets.

The ministry said particular attention would be paid to the quality and timely consideration of citizens’ requests during the second half of the year.