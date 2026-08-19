Uzbekistan delivers first batch of electrical goods to Syria

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 19. Uzbekistan has delivered its first shipment of electrical appliances to Syria, marking an expansion of Uzbek-made products into a new Middle Eastern export market.

This was reflected in the statement by the Uzeltexsanoat.

The shipment, consisting of air conditioners, refrigerators and washing machines produced in Uzbekistan, was delivered to the Syrian city of Aleppo, according to the Uzbek Association of Electrical Engineering Industries.

The products, valued at $90,000, were transported by two trucks along an alternative transit route through Turkmenistan, Iran, Azerbaijan and Türkiye. The shipment reached Aleppo in 20 days.

The delivery follows a $5 million export agreement signed in June between Syria’s Kalash Trading and Uzbekistan-based household appliance manufacturer Premier Electronics.

The initial shipment is expected to serve as a starting point for expanding trade in Uzbek electrical appliances in Syria and other Middle Eastern markets.

The agreement and first delivery come as Uzbekistan’s electrical engineering industry seeks to diversify its export destinations and increase the international presence of products manufactured under the “Made in Uzbekistan” brand.

The use of an alternative overland route through several transit countries also highlights the role of regional transport corridors in facilitating Uzbekistan’s access to markets beyond Central Asia. As a double-landlocked country, Uzbekistan relies on transit networks through neighboring and regional states to reach international markets.

The latest shipment could pave the way for further deliveries under the $5 million export contract, while potentially creating opportunities for Uzbek manufacturers to expand their presence in the Syrian market.

The development represents another step in Uzbekistan’s efforts to increase exports of higher-value manufactured goods and broaden the geographic reach of its electrical engineering sector.