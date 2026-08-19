Uzbekistan, Iran discuss expanding trade, investment and transit co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 19. Uzbekistan and Iran discussed ways to expand bilateral trade, investment and transport cooperation as the two countries seek to strengthen economic ties and increase the flow of goods between them.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan, following a meeting between Uzbekistan’s First Deputy Foreign Minister Bakhromjon Aloyev and Hamid Kanbari, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Trade and Economic Affairs, in Tehran on August 17.

The officials reviewed the current state and prospects of trade, economic and investment cooperation, with particular attention to increasing bilateral trade volumes and broadening the range of goods exchanged between the two countries.

The sides also discussed the need to strengthen contacts between Uzbek and Iranian businesses, which could help identify new investment opportunities and facilitate the launch of joint projects.

“Particular attention was paid to the development of transport and transit cooperation, improving the efficiency of existing routes and creating favorable conditions for increasing cargo transportation volumes between Uzbekistan and Iran,” the Uzbek Foreign Ministry said.

Transport connectivity was a key element of the talks, reflecting the importance of efficient transit routes for Uzbekistan, a double-landlocked country seeking to diversify access to international markets. For Iran, expanded transit cooperation with Central Asian countries offers opportunities to strengthen its role as a regional transportation hub linking Central Asia with markets farther south and west.

The sides discussed measures to improve the performance of existing transportation routes and create conditions for higher cargo flows. More efficient logistics could support the expansion of bilateral trade by reducing transportation barriers and improving the reliability of supply chains.

The meeting also underscored the role of investment cooperation in deepening economic relations. Expanding business-to-business contacts could contribute to greater private-sector involvement and help transform bilateral economic agreements into concrete commercial projects.

Uzbekistan and Iran have been working to expand economic cooperation across trade, investment and transportation, with transit connectivity remaining an important area for further development.

The latest talks in Tehran are expected to contribute to efforts to increase mutual trade, diversify bilateral supplies and strengthen economic links between the two countries.