Uzbekistan, China explore joint projects in seed production

Photo: Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 19. Uzbekistan and China discussed expanding cooperation in agriculture, including seed production, breeding and processing, as the two countries seek to advance joint projects and introduce modern technologies in the sector.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Agriculture of Uzbekistan, following a meeting between Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Agriculture and a delegation of Chinese agricultural companies led by Wang Hongxiang, secretary-general of the China Association for International Agricultural Exchange.

The sides discussed ways to further expand bilateral agricultural ties, implement promising projects and identify new areas of mutually beneficial cooperation.

Particular attention was given to seed breeding, production and processing. The participants exchanged views on studying existing experience, introducing modern technologies and applying advanced agricultural developments in Uzbekistan.

The development of corn seed production and strengthening Uzbekistan’s domestic seed-production capacity were also among the key topics.

As an initial step, the sides discussed launching a pilot project on 100 hectares. If successful, the project could subsequently be expanded through broader cooperation with local farms, according to the Uzbek Agriculture Ministry.

The discussions also focused on opportunities to launch new projects and joint initiatives, expand the use of innovative solutions in agricultural production and strengthen scientific and practical cooperation between Uzbek and Chinese institutions and companies.

“Uzbekistan-China multifaceted cooperation is developing consistently, with agricultural cooperation in particular entering a new stage,” representatives of Uzbekistan’s Agriculture Ministry said during the meeting.

The growing focus on seed production could support efforts to strengthen Uzbekistan’s domestic agricultural inputs and improve access to modern breeding technologies. Cooperation with Chinese companies could also create opportunities for technology transfer and the development of local production capacity.

The meeting concluded with the sides agreeing to strengthen bilateral cooperation, jointly implement promising projects and identify specific areas for further collaboration.

The talks are part of broader efforts by Uzbekistan and China to deepen economic and technological cooperation, including in agriculture, where both sides see potential for greater investment, innovation and production partnerships.