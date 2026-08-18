Russia comments on Azerbaijan’s decision to place three Russian journalists on international wanted list

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 18. Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova commented on the decision by the Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan to place three Russian citizens — journalists Ivan Knyazev, Semyon Uralov and Alexey Chadayev — on an international wanted list.

According to her, the statements made by these individuals “in no way reflect Moscow’s approach to Azerbaijan and its relations with the Republic.”

Zakharova stressed that Russian-Azerbaijani relations should develop on the basis of the existing bilateral legal framework, primarily the Declaration on Allied Cooperation signed by the leaders of the two countries in Moscow on February 22, 2022.