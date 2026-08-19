Kazakhstan to launch alkylate plant in Pavlodar in 2027

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 19. A plant for the production of alkylate in Kazakhstan's Pavlodar region is scheduled to be commissioned in the fourth quarter of 2027, the press service of Kazakhstan's Ministry of Energy reports.

The investment project, worth 35.5 billion tenge (about $76 million), is being implemented by INTERTRANS C.A. LLP.

Construction works are currently underway at the site. Water drainage works are being carried out, while foundations for product storage facilities and pumping stations are being built. Administrative buildings are also under construction.

The project envisages the production of 97,600 tons of alkylate per year from 110,000 tons of butane-butylene fraction. Alkylate is a high-octane and environmentally friendly motor fuel component used in the production of K5-standard gasoline.

"The implementation of the project will enable deeper processing of hydrocarbon raw materials and increase the added value of products in the oil and gas chemical industry. The main sales market will be domestic plants producing high-octane gasoline, while export supplies are also being considered," the ministry said.

Up to 500 jobs will be created during the construction phase, while 178 permanent jobs are expected once the plant reaches its designed capacity.

The delivery of the main process equipment is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2026.

The Ministry of Energy noted that Kazakhstan is implementing a number of major projects to increase production and develop the petrochemical industry. These include projects for the production of urea, butadiene and polyethylene.

The projects are expected to expand the deep processing of hydrocarbons, strengthen the export potential of the industry and fully meet Kazakhstan's domestic demand for the respective products.