The world coming to Baku: The example of Carole Feuerman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 18. Sometimes an exhibition is more than simply a presentation of works of art. It can also reveal the place a city occupies on the world’s cultural map. Carole Feuerman’s exhibition Reborn into the Water, presented at the Heydar Aliyev Center, is precisely such an example.

American sculptor Carole Feuerman is one of the most prominent representatives of hyperrealist sculpture. In her works, the human body is rendered with such extraordinary realism that the boundary between the viewer and the sculpture almost disappears. Particularly known for her depictions of swimmers, Feuerman sees water as more than an aesthetic element; in her art, it becomes a symbol of renewal, resilience and life itself.

Hyperrealism introduced a new understanding of reality into contemporary art. At a time when photography could already reproduce the human figure with remarkable accuracy, sculpture sought to recreate that reality through a different material and a different sensory experience. In this sense, Feuerman’s work is not merely an expression of technical perfection, but also an attempt to convey the inner world of the human being through the reality of the body.

What makes this exhibition particularly significant for Azerbaijan is not simply Feuerman’s presence in Baku. Her work Ruth is being presented to the public for the first time in Baku. Thus, Baku is not merely a city hosting the works of a world-renowned artist; it becomes part of the international exhibition history of the work itself.

Feuerman’s works have achieved significant recognition on the international art market and have been sold for substantial sums. One of her auction records is the sale of Bibi on the Ball for $118,750. It is impossible to determine the future market value of Ruth with certainty at this stage. Yet in the art world, a work’s exhibition history, the significance of the venues where it has been presented, and its place within the artist’s broader body of work can all influence its future value. From this perspective, the first presentation of Ruth in Baku is particularly noteworthy.

In fact, this is not simply a story about Carole Feuerman or a single sculpture. In recent years, the Heydar Aliyev Center’s presentation of world-class artists from different countries in Azerbaijan has reflected a much broader process. Azerbaijan is no longer merely an observer following contemporary art from afar; it is bringing the world of contemporary art into its own cultural space and creating direct encounters between local audiences and global artistic processes.

The world coming to Baku, in turn, makes Baku itself part of the world of art. And perhaps this is the exhibition’s greatest significance: Carole Feuerman’s sculptures are not simply being exhibited in Baku — Baku is becoming part of their story.

Ibrahim Zahidli, political scientist, graduate of Geneva "EU Business School"