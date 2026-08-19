Tajikistan’s Council for Digital Economy Development holds first meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 19. The first meeting of the Council for the Development of the Digital Economy of Tajikistan was held on August 19 under the chairmanship of President and Council Chairman Emomali Rahmon.

The information was announced by press service of the President of Tajikistan.

The meeting focused on priority areas and measures for implementing the Medium-Term Digital Economy Development Program for 2026-2030, as well as a proposal on the full digitalization of public services and integration of databases.

Emomali Rahmon said the establishment of the Council is a continuation of the government’s policy aimed at modernizing the national economy, improving public administration and expanding the use of digital technologies.

He noted that the designation of 2026–2030 as the “Years of Development of the Digital Economy and Innovation” and the adoption of the medium-term program had created a foundation for advancing digital transformation in the country.

According to Emomali Rahmon, digitalization should improve living standards, save time for citizens and businesses, reduce additional costs, increase transparency in public administration and strengthen the competitiveness of the national economy.

The meeting noted that Tajikistan has introduced information systems and electronic services, but their fragmented operation, repeated requests for the same data, paper-based procedures and uncertainty over the implementation of some projects remain challenges.

In this regard, the integration of digital systems, personal data protection, cybersecurity, transparency of expenditures and the "once-only" principle for providing data were identified as key priorities.

First Deputy Prime Minister and Deputy Chairman of the Council Khokim Kholikzoda presented a report on the priority areas and measures for implementing the Medium-Term Digital Economy Development Program.

Chairman of the State Committee on Investment and State Property Management Sulton Rahimzoda spoke about attracting investment and financing mechanisms for digital projects, while Minister of Education and Science Rahim Saidzoda outlined measures for workforce training and improving digital literacy.

Director of the Agency for Innovation and Digital Technologies Khurshed Mirzo presented proposals on the full digitalization of public services and integration of databases.

The meeting emphasized that each digitalization initiative should have a specific outcome, implementation deadline, financing source and designated responsible officials. Annual targets and final results for 2027–2030 should also be established, while duplication of projects and financing of unjustified initiatives should be avoided.

Rahmon identified four key principles for digitalization: achieving tangible results for citizens and the economy, establishing a unified state digital infrastructure, applying the “once-only” principle for data provision, and ensuring equal access to public services.

Priority areas include developing a unified digitalization management system, expanding digital infrastructure, creating a national data system and integrating state registries, fully transferring public services online, digitalizing the real and social sectors, developing human capital, digital entrepreneurship and innovation, attracting investment, using artificial intelligence and strengthening cybersecurity.

Government bodies at the central and local levels were instructed to appoint technical specialists responsible for coordinating and developing digital systems and to establish permanent cooperation with the Agency for Innovation and Digital Technologies.

State bodies providing public services were instructed to take immediate measures to include their services on the unified portal and ensure their full electronic delivery. Before services are digitized, their procedures should be simplified, excessive requirements eliminated and repeated requests for documents and visits to several government agencies reduced.

The Agency for Innovation and Digital Technologies, together with the Ministry of Justice and relevant ministries and agencies, was instructed to prepare a phased plan for the full digitalization of priority public services.

The Communications Service was instructed to ensure the full and timely implementation of the sector development plan, with a particular focus on improving Internet quality and expanding coverage, especially in remote areas.

The Customs Service, together with the Agency for Innovation and Digital Technologies, Ministry of Finance, Tax Committee and other relevant bodies, was instructed to develop and implement a roadmap for transitioning to fully paperless procedures.

The Ministry of Economic Development and Trade, Ministry of Finance, State Committee on Investment and State Property Management, National Bank and Agency for Innovation and Digital Technologies were tasked with preparing proposals to attract private capital and develop digital entrepreneurship.

The meeting stressed that state support should be transparent, competitive and results-oriented, while creating greater opportunities for domestic companies and the introduction of innovative products.

The Ministry of Education and Science was instructed to work with the Ministry of Labor, Migration and Employment, the Committee for Primary and Secondary Vocational Education, educational institutions and the private sector to align training and retraining programs with labor market needs.

The meeting also called for stronger measures to improve digital literacy among the population alongside professional skills development.

The Agency for Innovation and Digital Technologies, together with relevant bodies, was instructed to submit proposals on the responsible use of artificial intelligence in the national economy and measures to strengthen cybersecurity.

The government was tasked with assessing the performance of ministries and agencies based on the results of digitalization. Heads of state bodies will bear personal responsibility for system integration, data quality, service simplification, efficient use of funds and the actual results of digital projects.

Concluding the meeting, Rahmon said the Council should serve as a platform for making strategic decisions, removing interagency barriers and exercising strict control over the results of digital transformation.