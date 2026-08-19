Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan launch electronic customs data exchange

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 19. Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan have launched an electronic exchange of advance information on goods and vehicles transported between the two countries.

This was reflected in a press release issued by the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan.

According to the press release, the mechanism has been introduced since August 2026 through the information systems of the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan and the State Revenue Committee of Kazakhstan.

Under the new system, customs authorities receive information on goods and vehicles before they arrive at the border, allowing them to analyze the data in advance and prepare for the required customs procedures.

“The electronic exchange is expected to reduce the time needed to complete customs procedures and accelerate the movement of cargo across the border,” the press release reports.

It will also reduce paperwork for businesses and carriers and make international transportation more predictable.

According to the customs service, electronic interaction will also improve the quality and reliability of statistics on mutual trade between Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan.

The exchange is being carried out under an existing interagency agreement and technical conditions for information interaction between the two countries.

The mechanism is expected to support the digitalization of customs administration and facilitate export, import and transit operations between Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan.

Meanwhile, advance electronic cargo information is increasingly used by customs administrations to process shipment data before goods reach the border. Under international customs practice, such information allows authorities to conduct preliminary risk analysis and prepare the necessary controls before the arrival of a consignment. The World Customs Organization says advance cargo information gives customs additional time to scrutinize consignments and can help separate low-risk shipments from those requiring closer intervention.

The mechanism can also improve the consistency of bilateral trade data by allowing information held by the customs administrations of trading partners to be compared more systematically. This is related to, but distinct from, the concept of “mirror statistics.” The latter is a statistical methodology in which one country's reported imports or exports are used as a proxy for the corresponding trade flows reported by its partner, often to identify discrepancies between bilateral trade data.

In the Turkmen-Kazakh case, the new system is therefore primarily a customs facilitation and risk-management mechanism, while its potential to improve the reliability of mutual trade statistics is an additional benefit.