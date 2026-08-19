Kazakh Air Astana increases flight frequencies to Tbilisi, Bishkek and Bangkok

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 19. Kazakhstan's Air Astana will increase the frequency of flights from Almaty to Tbilisi, Bishkek and Bangkok, the company reported.

Flights to Tbilisi from Almaty will increase from October 2, with additional services operating on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Flights from Astana on Fridays and Sundays have been extended through October 11.

Air Astana will also introduce daily flights to Bishkek from August 30 by adding services on Saturdays and Sundays.

The airline will increase the frequency of flights from Almaty to Bangkok to five per week starting September 30. From November, the route will become daily.

Air Astana is one of the largest airlines in Central Asia. The airline was registered in 2001 and has been certified by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) to perform aircraft maintenance in accordance with Part-145 requirements.

Recently, the airline has extended the suspension of flights from Almaty and Astana to Dubai until September 30, 2026, due to continued instability in the Persian Gulf region. The airline has also adjusted its October schedule for these routes by reducing flight frequencies. Passengers whose flights have been canceled are being offered free rebooking in the same booking class on flights through November 20, 2026.