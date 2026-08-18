Azerbaijan showcases culture at Riga anniversary celebrations (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 18. Azerbaijan showcased its national culture and traditions during celebrations marking the 825th anniversary of Riga, with the Azerbaijani “Buta” Dance Group in Latvia delivering a performance.

This was reported by the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Latvia on its official X account.

The embassy said the performance was held as part of the festivities marking the anniversary of the Latvian capital.

“We thank the members of the ‘Buta’ Dance Group for proudly showcasing Azerbaijani culture and traditions on this special occasion,” the embassy said.

The embassy also expressed appreciation to Riga City Council for its cooperation and the organization of the festivities.

“We also extend our sincere appreciation to the Riga City Council for valuable cooperation and excellent organisation of the festivity,” the embassy said.