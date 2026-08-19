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Deposit-secured loan in just 2 minutes!

Economy Materials 19 August 2026 10:00 (UTC +04:00)
Deposit-secured loan in just 2 minutes!
Elvin Ahmad
Elvin Ahmad
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Need urgent cash, but don't want to touch your savings and lose interest? Yelo Bank offers a fast digital solution for depositors: you can process a deposit-secured loan in the Yelo App in just 2 minutes 24/7, without visiting a branch!

Thanks to this service, you get additional financial support for your urgent needs while preserving the income from your savings. The terms are very simple:

  • 400 – 50,000 AZN loan amount;
  • Deposit rate + just 3% annual interest;
  • 0% commission and a repayment period of up to 36 months;
  • Collateral: "Yelo Stable" or "Yelo Saving" deposit.

Learn more about the deposit-secured online loan: https://ylb.az/42gPKZQ.

Need more information about our banking services? Then call 981 or visit our Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, or yelo.az accounts.

Yelo Bank – Brighter Banking!

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