Tajikistan, Kuwait discuss prospects for further cooperation

Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 19. Tajikistan and Kuwait discussed the current state and prospects for further cooperation.

The information was announced by Tajikistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The issue was discussed on August 18 during a meeting between Tajik Deputy Foreign Minister Farrukh Sharifzoda and newly appointed Ambassador of Kuwait to Tajikistan Mohammad Rashid Al-Amiri.

According to the ministry, the sides discussed the current state and prospects for developing cooperation between Tajikistan and Kuwait within international organizations.

Meanwhile, Tajikistan and Kuwait maintain diplomatic relations and cooperate within international organizations. Bilateral ties include political dialogue and cooperation in economic and investment areas, while the two countries have expressed interest in expanding interaction across various sectors.