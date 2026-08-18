Viktor Yushchenko thanks President Ilham Aliyev for his support of Ukraine (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 18. Former Ukrainian President Viktor Yushchenko shared a post about his meeting with the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev. He expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and the Azerbaijani people for their support of Ukraine.

This was reported by Viktor Yushchenko on his Facebook page.

He stated that he had a personal, sincere, and substantive meeting with the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev:

“I was very pleased to have a personal, sincere, and substantive meeting with the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev. With the participation of Ukraine’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Yuriy Husyev, we exchanged views as true friends and reliable partners of our two nations.”

Yushchenko noted that the history of his friendship with Azerbaijan began in 1989 when he met Heydar Aliyev in Nakhchivan and established friendly relations:

“For me, the story of this friendship began in 1989 in Nakhchivan, when I met Heydar Aliyev, and we became friends. President Ilham Aliyev and I are united by a personal friendship that has lasted more than 20 years, as well as by our joint efforts aimed at strengthening Ukrainian-Azerbaijani relations.”

He described the official establishment of a strategic partnership between the two countries as one of the key outcomes of this work:

“One of the key outcomes of this work was the official establishment of a strategic partnership between our countries. On May 22, 2008, during President Ilham Aliyev’s official visit to Kyiv, we signed the Declaration on Friendship and Strategic Partnership between Ukraine and the Republic of Azerbaijan. This document defined the strategic nature of our bilateral relations and laid a solid foundation for their further development.”

According to Yushchenko, the meeting focused on the future of the two countries, the development of bilateral cooperation, and specific projects:

“During today’s meeting, we discussed the present and future of our countries, the development of bilateral cooperation, as well as specific projects that our teams will continue to work on.”

The former Ukrainian president thanked the Azerbaijani side for its support of Ukraine:

“I would like to express my special gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and the people of Azerbaijan for their unwavering support of Ukraine, their humanitarian aid, their care for Ukrainian children, and their steadfast respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our state.”

Yushchenko also expressed his gratitude to the diplomatic representatives who helped organize the visit.

“I highly value our friendship and am confident that the strategic partnership, mutual trust, and respect between Ukraine and Azerbaijan will continue to be reflected in our important joint efforts.”