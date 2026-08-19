Kyrgyzstan strengthens oversight of preparations for autumn-winter period

Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 19. Kyrgyzstan’s Ministry of Energy has intensified monitoring of preparations for the autumn-winter period (AWP), with officials conducting inspections of energy facilities across the regions.

The information was announced by Kyrgyzstan's Ministry of Energy.

"The Ministry of Energy of the Kyrgyz Republic is strengthening its oversight of preparations for the autumn-winter period (AWP) and the implementation of assigned tasks," the statement said.

The inspections focus on the technical condition and operational readiness of energy facilities under increased loads, as well as the progress of scheduled repairs and preventive maintenance.

Officials are also checking the availability of spare parts, materials and equipment, the condition of warehouses, and the readiness of personnel to work during the autumn-winter period.

Particular attention is being paid to the preparedness of emergency response teams to ensure their prompt response to potential incidents.

The ministry said the actual operability and technical condition of equipment are being assessed to ensure reliable operation during the AWP and prevent disruptions to electricity supplies.

Following the inspections, identified deficiencies are documented, while responsible managers and organizations receive specific instructions with deadlines for their elimination. The ministry is continuously monitoring the implementation of the instructions and corrective measures.

If delays from approved schedules are identified, appropriate measures are taken. Responsible organizations are required to complete repair works on time and ensure energy facilities have the necessary materials, spare parts and equipment.

The ministry said the main objective of the monitoring is to ensure the reliable operation of the country’s energy system, prevent potential emergencies and minimize the risk of power supply disruptions.

Preparations for the autumn-winter period remain under the ministry’s close supervision, with measures being taken to ensure stable, reliable and uninterrupted operation of Kyrgyzstan’s energy sector.