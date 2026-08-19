Azerbaijan puts $1.18 million Sheki property up for investment tender

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 19. Azerbaijan’s State Service for Property Issues has announced an investment tender for the sale of a property complex in the village of Öryət, in the Garasu area of the Sheki district, the Economy Ministry said.

The property complex has a stated value of $1.18 million (AZN 2 million), according to the State Service for Property Issues, which operates under the Economy Ministry.

Applicants must submit an investment program worth at least $1.18 million (AZN 2 million), specifying the planned areas, amount and timeline of investment. Bidders must also propose creating at least 50 jobs.

The winning bidder will be required to sign a sale and purchase agreement for the property complex within 30 days of approval of the tender results. Under the agreement, the winner must transfer at least $382,353 (AZN 650,000) to the state budget within the agreed period and fulfill other contractual obligations.

The tender is open to Azerbaijani legal entities and individuals as well as foreign investors.

Applications and bids will be accepted on business days from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through Sept. 22, 2026, at the State Service for Property Issues in Baku’s Nizami district, at 139 Heydar Aliyev Avenue.

The tender committee will begin evaluating bids at 3 p.m. on Sept. 23, 2026, at the State Service’s administrative building.

Further information on the joint-stock company being offered through the investment tender is available on the State Service for Property Issues’ official website.