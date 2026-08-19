Uzbekistan highlights land restoration efforts at COP17 in Mongolia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 19. Uzbekistan is showcasing its environmental reforms and land restoration initiatives at the 17th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD COP17) in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, through a dedicated national pavilion.

This was reflected in the statement by the National Committee on Ecology and Climate Change of Uzbekistan.

COP17 is being held from August 17 to 28 under the theme “Restoring Land. Restoring Hope,” bringing together government delegations, international and regional organizations, financial institutions, researchers, experts and civil society representatives.

Mongolian Prime Minister Nyam-Osoryn Uchral visited Uzbekistan’s national pavilion, where he was briefed on the country’s efforts to combat desertification, restore degraded land and strengthen environmental resilience.

The pavilion highlights Uzbekistan’s initiatives in land restoration, afforestation, expansion of green areas, drought resilience and reducing the impact of sand and dust storms, as well as efforts to restore ecosystems in the Aral Sea region.

Particular attention is being given to large-scale afforestation efforts in the Aral Sea region and measures aimed at addressing environmental challenges linked to land degradation and climate change.

The Uzbek pavilion is also serving as a platform for discussions with international organizations, financial institutions, foreign partners, experts and researchers. It is being used to present new initiatives, develop potential projects and exchange experience and technologies.

During his visit, Uchral received detailed information on Uzbekistan’s environmental policies and practical measures implemented under President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to address desertification, restore degraded territories and improve ecosystem resilience.

"The Prime Minister of Mongolia highly appreciated Uzbekistan's active participation in COP17, noting the National Pavilion of our country as a useful and effective platform for demonstrating experience and practical solutions, expanding international cooperation and promoting new initiatives within the framework of the conference," the committee said in the statement.

Uchlral also highlighted Uzbekistan’s participation with a national pavilion as an important contribution from Central Asia, noting that the format can facilitate experience-sharing and practical cooperation in addressing common environmental challenges.

Uzbekistan’s participation in COP17 will continue through August 28, with bilateral meetings, thematic events and presentations planned to promote cooperation on land restoration, combating desertification and strengthening ecosystem resilience.