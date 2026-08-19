Iran and Azerbaijan strengthen relations through direct dialogue between leaders - Araghchi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 19. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that President Masoud Pezeshkian attaches particular importance to personal communication and dialogue as a tool for further strengthening relations with Azerbaijan.

The minister said in a statement to the Iranian President’s press service.

According to Araghchi, Pezeshkian’s visit to Azerbaijan marked an important stage in the development of bilateral relations and gave new impetus to interaction between the two countries. He noted that a significant role in this was played by the direct and open dialogue between Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Araghchi stressed that personal communication between the leaders helped establish closer mutual understanding and created favorable conditions for further developing ties between the two countries.

According to him, an important example of this approach was Pezeshkian’s telephone conversation with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, during which the Iranian leader greeted him in Azerbaijani and used several Azerbaijani proverbs.

“Mr. Pezeshkian’s telephone conversation with the President of Azerbaijan, his greeting in the Azerbaijani language and his use of several Azerbaijani proverbs completely changed the situation,” Araghchi said.

The Iranian Foreign Minister stressed that Pezeshkian believes dialogue and engagement can produce results that open up new opportunities for cooperation and strengthen mutual understanding between the two countries.