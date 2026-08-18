Azerbaijani journalists review work of Uzbekistan’s Children’s Medical Center (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 18. On August 18, as part of a media tour for representatives of the Azerbaijani media to Uzbekistan, a visit was made to that country’s National Children’s Medical Center.

The press tour includes 20 representatives from Azerbaijan's leading media outlets. Among the participants is the Editor-in-Chief of Trend News Agency, Emin Aliyev.

The director of Uzbekistan’s National Children’s Medical Center, Bakhtiyorjon Umarov, informed Azerbaijani journalists that the center is one of the country’s leading specialized medical institutions, providing highly qualified medical care to children with oncological, hematological, and immunological diseases.

“The center has 280 beds and operates 12 inpatient wards and 10 additional service units. In April 2024, this institution became the first state medical organization in Uzbekistan to receive international certification from Joint Commission International. The National Children’s Medical Center is the only specialized children’s center in the world to have received this international accreditation,” he added.

Umarov noted that the facility provides both outpatient and inpatient medical care.

During the visit, Azerbaijani journalists reviewed the center’s operations, its departments, modern diagnostic and treatment capabilities, and the organization of specialized medical care for children.

The participants in the media tour visited the radiology and nuclear medicine departments, the outpatient clinic, and the oncology center.

In addition, it was emphasized that one of the institution’s major achievements was performing Uzbekistan’s first bone marrow transplant. The center also performs kidney transplants and other high-tech surgical procedures.

Arzu Akhmedova, head of the center’s radiology department, highlighted the strategic importance of developing pediatrics in Uzbekistan: “Every year, about 900,000 children are born in our country. For us, pediatrics is not just one of many medical specialties. It is a strategic priority because it concerns our future, our young citizens.”

According to her, the center was established primarily to provide medical care in the most complex situations, as well as to address issues related to diagnosis and treatment. “Last year, 6,400 surgeries were performed. This is an excellent result, and such a high volume of patients provides us with vast clinical experience. We are ready to share this experience with other doctors and clinics. We are focused on partnership,” Akhmedova noted.

She also spoke about the development of pediatric neurosurgery and cardiac surgery, emphasizing that specialists strive to prioritize less invasive treatment methods.

According to Akhmedova, the center places special emphasis on modern diagnostic methods for cancer: “Advances in diagnostic technologies allow us to make more accurate diagnoses and determine the type of disease.”

She noted that in neurosurgery, specialists use MRI tractography and navigation systems, which enable them to plan surgical procedures in detail.

Speaking about cooperation with charitable organizations, Akhmedova highlighted the support provided by the “Zamin” Foundation for the development of pediatric oncology and bone marrow transplantation.

According to her, the center has already performed about 50 bone marrow transplants.

During the meeting, the prospects for future cooperation between Uzbek and Azerbaijani medical institutions were also discussed.

She emphasized that Uzbek specialists highly value their relationship with Azerbaijan.

As part of the media tour, journalists also reviewed the facilities provided for pediatric patients, the work of the medical staff, and the cutting-edge technologies used in the diagnosis and treatment of serious diseases.