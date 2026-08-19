UAE suspends trade and financial transactions with Iran amid missile attacks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 19. The UAE has suspended all trade, commercial and financial operations with Iran amid a missile attack launched from Tehran.

This was stated in a post by the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs on X.

“Amid the regional escalation that poses a threat to international security and peace in the region, all trade and commercial operations, as well as financial transactions with Iran, are suspended until further notice,” the ministry said in a statement published on its X page.

Meanwhile, the latest escalation in U.S.-Iranian relations began on July 8. On that day, for the first time since the signing of the memorandum between Washington and Tehran, the U.S. military carried out several waves of strikes on Iranian territory, claiming that this was in response to an attack on a merchant ship in the Strait of Hormuz. On the same day, U.S. President Donald Trump announced the end of the ceasefire with Iran. In response, Tehran began attacking U.S. facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Oman. The Iranian side currently states that the Strait of Hormuz has been closed.