Adviser to Russian Minister of Transport Alexey Chadayev resigned

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 18. Alexey Chadayev, an adviser to Russia’s Minister of Transport who had previously made statements of an anti-Azerbaijani nature, has resigned from his position.

He announced this on his Telegram channel.

“I have decided to resign as an adviser to Russia’s Minister of Transport,” he wrote.

It should be recalled that on August 17, Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General’s Office placed three Russian citizens on an international wanted list over calls for terrorism. They are Ivan Andreyevich Knyazev, a journalist and host at the Moscow 24 television channel; Semyon Sergeyevich Uralov, who presents himself in Russia as a political consultant and media expert; and Alexey Alexandrovich Chadayev, an adviser to Russia’s Minister of Transport who works as a television journalist and correspondent.

According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, a preliminary investigation is underway in a criminal case opened over public calls for the forcible change of Azerbaijan’s constitutional order, violation of its territorial integrity, incitement of national hatred and hostility, as well as public calls for terrorism.

Earlier, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry summoned Russian Ambassador Mikhail Yevdokimov and conveyed a strong protest over recent provocative statements targeting Azerbaijan and its leadership in the Russian media.