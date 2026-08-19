Azerbaijani wrestler wins bronze medal at World Championships

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 19. The U20 World Wrestling Championships are underway in Bratislava, the capital of Slovakia.

On the third day of competition, medalists were determined in Greco-Roman wrestling in the 55kg, 67kg, 72kg and 97kg weight categories.

Emin Javadli (55kg) faced Japan’s Hiro Sakamoto in the bronze-medal bout. Leaving his opponent no chance, the Azerbaijani wrestler secured a commanding 11–1 victory to win the bronze medal at the World Championships.

With this result, Azerbaijan’s medal tally at the World Championships has reached three.

It should be recalled that the previous day, Javidan Nehmatov (77kg) won a silver medal, while Tural Ahmadov (63kg) claimed bronze.