Kazakhstan expands SME support with finance and digital tools

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 19. Kazakhstan is expanding support mechanisms for small and medium-sized enterprises by combining access to finance, industrial cooperation and digital tools aimed at increasing business participation in economic growth.

This was announced in a statement published by the press service of the Kazakh government.

According to information, through development institutions of the national holding Baiterek, entrepreneurs receive instruments designed to launch new production, modernize existing facilities and integrate SMEs into regional supply chains.

One of the key mechanisms is the "Orleu" preferential financing program, launched in 2025 to support projects in manufacturing, agro-processing, logistics, education and healthcare. In 2025, the program financed 2,278 projects worth 588 billion tenge ($1.2 billion), while another 131 projects worth around 23 billion tenge ($49.3 million) received financing in the first months of 2026.

Trend’s calculations show that the average project size under "Orleu" reached about 258 million tenge ($553,511) in 2025, indicating that the program is focused largely on business expansion and investment projects rather than only short-term liquidity support. More than half of the program’s financing - around 51% - was concentrated in Almaty, Astana, Almaty region, and Shymkent, the country’s largest business centers.

A complementary approach is being implemented through the "Isker Aimak" program, which focuses on micro and small businesses in rural areas, district centers and smaller cities. The program combines financing with infrastructure and advisory support, helping entrepreneurs develop local production and processing chains. By early August 2026, 266 projects had received support worth 18 billion tenge ($38.6 million).

The expansion of SME opportunities is also increasingly linked to digital transformation. According to the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO), Kazakhstan has developed one of Central Asia’s leading fintech ecosystems, supported by initiatives such as the Astana International Financial Centre.

"Fintech and digital finance also present significant opportunities. Kazakhstan has emerged as one of Central Asia's leading fintech ecosystems... The DCO’s work in enabling inclusive digital economies and fostering cross-border digital cooperation could support further growth in digital payments, startup ecosystems, and SME participation in the digital economy," DCO Secretary-General Deemah AlYahya told Trend.

The organization noted that Kazakhstan’s technology sector is entering a new stage of development, citing the emergence of globally competitive startups and growing opportunities in digital investment, artificial intelligence, digital entrepreneurship and skills development.

In Trend’s assessment, the combination of financial support and digital infrastructure creates a broader ecosystem for SME growth. While traditional financing instruments help companies expand production capacity, digital tools can improve market access, payment efficiency and participation in cross-border trade.